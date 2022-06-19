Eminem Explains How Rapping Is ‘Therapeutic’ For Him

Drake dominated the music news cycle on Friday with the surprise release of Honestly, Nevermind, but last week was actually pretty stacked for new music releases beyond that. Westside Boogie, for example, turned in the excellent new album More Black Superheroes, one of the week’s best hip-hop albums. On Friday, Boogie popped into SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning show to promote the album and the program also got a call from his Shady Records boss, Eminem himself.

On the program, Em spoke about how rapping is “therapeutic” for him and how that connects to More Black Superheroes. He said:

“I think that’s one of the great things about rap music is that, you know, you can put so much of your life in it, you know what I mean? […] It’s therapeutic and that’s how it’s always been for me. But with this album, with this new Boogie album — the title, everything, is f*ckin… everything’s great. And it’s like, watching him just keep getting better and better and better is incredible, too. And he’s got so much of his life weaved in this album. You know what I’m saying? Like, I think that it’s therapeutic.”

Listen to the interview below.