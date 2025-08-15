While Erykah Badu gears up for her Mama’s Gun 30th Anniversary tour, she has also been working on a joint album with The Alchemist. Today, she revealed the release date for Abi & Alan, which will land on August 29th. It’s Badu’s first album in over 15 years, as New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) was released in March 2010, and the two are currently previewing it for fans on their currently running Abi & Alan Luv Is Tour.

The project will constitute Alchemist’s third joint album this year, following Life Is Beautiful with Larry June and 2 Chainz, and Alfredo 2 with Freddie Gibbs. A fourth album with Yasiin Bey, Forensics, also streamed earlier this year, but has no official release as yet.

You can check out the first single, “Next To You,” above, and see the tour dates below.