While Erykah Badu gears up for her Mama’s Gun 30th Anniversary tour, she has also been working on a joint album with The Alchemist. Today, she revealed the release date for Abi & Alan, which will land on August 29th. It’s Badu’s first album in over 15 years, as New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) was released in March 2010, and the two are currently previewing it for fans on their currently running Abi & Alan Luv Is Tour.
The project will constitute Alchemist’s third joint album this year, following Life Is Beautiful with Larry June and 2 Chainz, and Alfredo 2 with Freddie Gibbs. A fourth album with Yasiin Bey, Forensics, also streamed earlier this year, but has no official release as yet.
You can check out the first single, “Next To You,” above, and see the tour dates below.
Erykah Badu 2025 Tour Dates
Abi & Alan Luv Is Tour:
08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
08/10 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
08/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
08/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
08/19 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore
08/20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
08/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
08/24 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Erykah Badu 2025 Tour Dates — Mama’s Gun 25th Anniversary:
10/03 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
11/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
11/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
11/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
11/28 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
12/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
12/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
12/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory