It’s fitting that Larry June loves to rap about juice so much, because he, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist are squeezing every last drop out of their new collaborative album, Life Is Beautiful. Today, they’ve released the official music video for the title track. In it, they continue to vibe out to Al’s soulful, loopy production as they soak up some sun atop a building out in the desert, surrounded by their finest luxury automobiles.

The trio has released music videos for over half the songs from the album, beginning with “Bad Choices” in January. From there, they announced the album with the video for “I Been,” following up with clips for “Munyon Canyon” and “Colossal” following its release.

And while Larry is busy promoting the project, performing at Rolling Loud California earlier this month, his collaborators are already hard at work on their next projects. Last week, Alchemist revealed that he’s working with Erykah Badu on her first album in 15 years. She said the album is taking up most of her time, but hasn’t revealed a timeline just yet.

Watch Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist’s “Life Is Beautiful” video above.

Life Is Beautiful is out now via EMPIRE. You can find more info here.