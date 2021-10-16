At the end of August, Detroit native 42 Dugg shared the deluxe version of Free Dem Boyz, which he released earlier this year. Seven more songs were added to the record, with new features from Nardo Wick, Moneybagg Yo, and more. Lil Durk can also be found on the deluxe thanks to his appearance on “Free Ric.” Now, less than two months after the song’s release, Dugg calls on Durk to appear in a flashy video for the track, which finds the rappers showing off their large sums of money and expensive jewelry while delivering boastful raps as their respective crews stand behind them.

Free Dem Boyz, which also features Fivio Foreign, Roddy Ricch, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, and Future, became Dugg’s high-charting album after it debuted at No. 8. The new video comes after Dugg shared ones for “Bestfriends,” Rose Gold,” “Turnest N**** In The City,” “Maybach,” and more.

As for Lil Durk, he just released his single “Pissed Me Off,” which comes as a response to unfortunate incidents that recently occurred in his life. He’s also going back to school to get his high school diploma.

You can watch the video above.

Freem Dem Boyz (Deluxe) is out now via CMG/4PF. Get it here.

