After previously releasing his mixtape, Bigger Than Life Or Death, back in July, today Louisville rapper Est Gee has shared the deluxe edition. On this extended version, he links up with artists like Yo Gotti, Future and Moneybagg Yo on additional collaborations. Never one to leave the video piece behind, he’s shared visuals for songs like “Price Tag,” “Riata Dada” and “Make It Even.”

Today he also shared a brand new video for another one the of mixtape’s tracks, “Jumpout Gang,” which you can check out above. The video features a cameo from Est Gee’s CMG labelmate 42 Dugg and was directed by Diesel Films.

The full extended tracklist for the now deluxe project is below.

Part 1:

“Riata Dada”

“Make It Even”

“5500 Degrees” (Ft. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and Rylo Rodriguez)

“Bigger Than Life Or Death”

“Sky Dweller”

“Lick Back Remix” (Feat. Future & Young Thug)

“In Town” (Feat. Lil Durk)

“Price Tag”

“Run N 2 Me” (ft. Yo Gotti)

“Capitol 1”

“All I Know” (Feat. Pooh Shiesty)

“Forreal”

“Real Reason”

“No Friends (Feat. Yo Gotti and 42 Dugg)

“Lick Back”

Part 2:

“Hit Maker”

“Lamborghini Geeski”

“Fan”

“Jumpout Gang”

“All My Life”

“Bloody Man”

“OD”

“Misery Loves Company”

“What It Is” (Feat. Yo Gotti)

“Balloons” (Feat. Moneybagg Yo)

“Dead Wrong” (Feat. Future)