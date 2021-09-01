Building on the success of his breakout mixtape Free Dem Boyz, Detroit rapper and XXL Freshman 42 Dugg maintained his momentum with a deluxe edition re-release of Free Dem Boyz last week, adding seven new songs including features from Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, and Nardo Wick while shuffling some of the sequencing to make for a smoother ride.

Today, Dugg marked the release of the deluxe edition by sharing the high-speed video for one of the album’s original standout tracks, “Bestfriends.” Directed by DrewFilmedIt, the video captures an exuberant Dugg as he shops for jewelry, puts the pedal to the metal in his brand-new cars, and holds court at a neighborhood gathering, enjoying the attention of his community and the fruits of his newfound success.

Free Dem Boyz, which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 in May after its release on May 21, gave Dugg his first top-10 placement on the albums chart behind hyperactive singles like “4 Da Gang” featuring Roddy Ricch and “Maybach” featuring Future and the continued support of post-release singles such as “Turnest N**** In The City” and “Rose Gold” featuring EST Gee, 42 Dugg’s fellow breakout star and compatriot on Yo Gotti’s CMG record label. Dugg is also headed on tour — more information for that is available here.

Watch 42 Dugg’s “Bestfriends” video above.