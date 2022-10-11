When EST Gee dropped his new album I Never Felt Nun last month, one track that drew a lot of attention was “Death Around The Corner” as the track featured the seemingly unlikely pairing of the Louisville native with another Midwestern mainstay, Machine Gun Kelly. Today, they’ve capitalized on that attention with the release of the fiery music video for “Death Around The Corner,” which shows rapper-turned-rocker-turned-rapper-again MGK fitting right in with Gee’s gritty aesthetic and ominous portrayal of street life.

While the MGK collaboration confused fans, some of Gee’s other album features were praised for displaying strong chemistry. Fans loved the combination of EST Gee and Jack Harlow, favorably comparing their track “Backstage Passes” to the two Kentuckians’ prior team-ups, while “Shoot It Myself” with Future counts NBA star James Harden as an admirer — one who even appeared in the duo’s music video for the song.

EST Gee’s been on a roll for a while now, thanks to a string of successful mixtapes over the past two years including Ion Feel Nun, I Still Dont Feel Nun, Bigger Than Life Or Death and its sequel, and the joint project Last Ones Left with CMG labelmate 42 Dugg. Gee also offered some standout contributions to the CMG compilation album Gangsta Art. The man’s been plenty busy and shows no signs of slowing up anytime soon.

Watch EST Gee’s video for “Death Around The Corner” featuring Machine Gun Kelly above and check out his album I Never Felt Nun, out now via CMG/Interscope, here.