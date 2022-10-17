The internet never misses an opportunity to troll Drake. The table was set this time when FC Barcelona announced it would wear kits with Drake’s OVO owl on the front for Sunday’s (October 16) El Clásico match against Real Madrid. The gesture was to commemorate Drake becoming the first-ever artist to surpass 50 billion Spotify streams. It also revived the “Drake Curse” discourse.

For the uninitiated, the “Drake Curse” is roughly defined by the failure of the teams supported by Drake. Barça fans were immediately spooked when the club unveiled its OVO jersey, and their worst fear came true. Real Madrid toppled their LaLiga rivals 3-1, behind goals from Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, and Federico Valverde.

Barcelona are the latest victims of the Drake Curse 😅 pic.twitter.com/q3LFBZ6A1D — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 16, 2022

Online chirping almost certainly doesn’t bother Drake one iota, but he may be hurting a little bit over how much money he lost after betting Arsenal and Barça to win. The Gunners handled their business, beating Leeds United 1-0 behind a Bukayo Saka goal, but Barcelona couldn’t get it done.

In Drake’s defense, nobody has been able to beat Los Blancos lately. Madrid is riding a 16-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. Their last loss, ironically, came in a friendly match with Barcelona on July 23 in Las Vegas.