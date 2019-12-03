Drake, Eminem, And Ed Sheeran Are Among Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists Of The Decade

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has been a defining force in streaming music, which is how millions of people primarily listen to music today. Spotify has more users worldwide than any other streaming platform, so to an artist, success on Spotify is important. With that in mind, Drake is sure to be pleased by this: As the current decade comes to a close, Spotify has shared some end-of-decade data, which reveals that Drake was Spotify’s most streamed artist of the decade.

The data is based on listening data from 248 million users, and over the past ten years, they streamed Drake songs over 28 billion times. On the list, Drake is followed by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem. Sheeran was the runner-up on that list, but his “Shape Of You” was the most streamed song of the decade, ahead of Drake’s “One Dance,” Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar,” Halsey and The Chainsmokers’ “Closer,” and Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

As for end-of-year data, Malone was 2019’s most streamed artist, followed by Billie Eilish, Grande, Sheeran, and Bad Bunny. Meanwhile, Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was the year’s most streamed album, while Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ “Señorita” was 2019’s most-streamed song.

Check out the decade-end and year-end data from Spotify below.

Most Streamed Artists Of The Decade (Global)

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Post Malone

4. Ariana Grande

5. Eminem

Most Streamed Female Artists Of The Decade (Global)

1. Ariana Grande

2. Rihanna

3. Taylor Swift

4. Sia

5. Beyonce

Most Streamed Male Artists Of The Decade (Global)

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Post Malone

4. Eminem

5. The Weeknd

Most Streamed Tracks Of The Decade (Global)

1. “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

2. “One Dance” — Drake, Kyla, Wizkid

3. “Rockstar” — Post Malone, 21 Savage

4. “Closer” — Halsey, The Chainsmokers

5. “Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran

Most Streamed Artists (2019)

1. Post Malone

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Albums (2019)

1. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

2. Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

3. Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

4. No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

5. Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes