Drake, Eminem, And Ed Sheeran Are Among Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists Of The Decade

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has been a defining force in streaming music, which is how millions of people primarily listen to music today. Spotify has more users worldwide than any other streaming platform, so to an artist, success on Spotify is important. With that in mind, Drake is sure to be pleased by this: As the current decade comes to a close, Spotify has shared some end-of-decade data, which reveals that Drake was Spotify’s most streamed artist of the decade.
The data is based on listening data from 248 million users, and over the past ten years, they streamed Drake songs over 28 billion times. On the list, Drake is followed by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem. Sheeran was the runner-up on that list, but his “Shape Of You” was the most streamed song of the decade, ahead of Drake’s “One Dance,” Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar,” Halsey and The Chainsmokers’ “Closer,” and Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”
As for end-of-year data, Malone was 2019’s most streamed artist, followed by Billie Eilish, Grande, Sheeran, and Bad Bunny. Meanwhile, Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was the year’s most streamed album, while Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ “Señorita” was 2019’s most-streamed song.
Check out the decade-end and year-end data from Spotify below.
Most Streamed Artists Of The Decade (Global)
1. Drake
2. Ed Sheeran
3. Post Malone
4. Ariana Grande
5. Eminem
Most Streamed Female Artists Of The Decade (Global)
1. Ariana Grande
2. Rihanna
3. Taylor Swift
4. Sia
5. Beyonce
Most Streamed Male Artists Of The Decade (Global)
1. Drake
2. Ed Sheeran
3. Post Malone
4. Eminem
5. The Weeknd
Most Streamed Tracks Of The Decade (Global)
1. “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran
2. “One Dance” — Drake, Kyla, Wizkid
3. “Rockstar” — Post Malone, 21 Savage
4. “Closer” — Halsey, The Chainsmokers
5. “Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran
Most Streamed Artists (2019)
1. Post Malone
2. Billie Eilish
3. Ariana Grande
4. Ed Sheeran
5. Bad Bunny
Most Streamed Albums (2019)
1. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
2. Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
3. Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
4. No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
5. Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Most Streamed Tracks (2019)
1. “Señorita” — Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
2. “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
3. “Sunflower” — Post Malone, Swae Lee
4. “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
5. “Old Town Road — Remix” — Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Most Streamed Female Artists (2019)
1. Billie Eilish
2. Ariana Grande
3. Taylor Swift
4. Camila Cabello
5. Halsey
Most Streamed Male Artists (2019)
1. Post Malone
2. Ed Sheeran
3. Bad Bunny
4. Khalid
5. J Balvin
US Most Streamed Artists (2019)
1. Post Malone
2. Drake
3. Billie Eilish
4. Ariana Grande
5. Khalid
US Most Streamed Female Artists (2019)
1. Billie Eilish
2. Ariana Grande
3. Taylor Swift
4. Halsey
5. Cardi B
US Most Streamed Male Artists (2019)
1. Post Malone
2. Drake
3. Khalid
4. Juice Wrld
5. XXXtentacion
US Most Streamed Tracks (2019)
1. “Sunflower” — Post Malone, Swae Lee
2. “Wow” — Post Malone
3. “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
4. “Middle Child” — J. Cole
5. “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
US Most Streamed Albums (2019)
1. Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
2. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
3. Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
4. Beerbongs And Bentleys — Post Malone
5. Free Spirit — Khalid
Most Streamed Podcasts (2019)
1. The Joe Budden Podcast With Rory & Mal
2. My Favorite Murder With Karen Kilgariff And Georgia Hardstark
3. Gemischtes Hack
4. Fest & Flauschig
5. The Misfits Podcast
Most Streamed Podcast Genres (2019)
1. Comedy
2. Society & Culture
3. True Crime
4. News
5. Health & Fitness
Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.