Ferg And Future Reunite For Late-Night Studio Mayhem On ‘Allure’

Back in 2016, Harlem rapper Ferg (then known as ASAP Ferg) and Atlanta rapper Future hooked up to create an absolute monster — no pun intended. Their collaboration “New Level” absolutely flattened the hip-hop club scene, and still goes up at the function to this day.

Today, they reunited for another spirited collaboration, “Allure,” which attempts to recapture the chemistry that had every car in every hood blasting “New Level” at all hours of the day or night. They come pretty close, with a Mike Will Made-It-produced beat custom-built to knock the subs out of your speakers.

The song’s accompanied by a visualizer of the recording process, which took place in an unconventional studio setting. Ferg and Future dance under the mood lighting and mug the camera as their engineer makes the necessary tweaks to ensure maximum impact of those Mike Will 808s.

“Allure” is set to appear on Ferg’s upcoming album, Darold — yes, Ferg’s real name is Darold Ferguson Jr. In preparation of the rollout, Ferg has made his presence known a bit more lately, collaborating with both frequent rap partners like Denzel Curry and hip-hop neophytes like the NBA’s Jaylen Brown. Stay tuned for more from Ferg, including a release date for his upcoming album.

Check out the visualizer for Ferg’s “Allure” featuring Future above.