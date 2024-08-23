Seeing the words “Just Do It” in such close proximity to the name Jaylen Brown might make you think Nike is somehow getting involved with the Celtics guard — aside from allegedly keeping him off Team USA, that is. But no, it’s actually the title of Brown’s first-ever rap single, which features former ASAP Mob member FERG, a smooth, laid-back beat, and some astute wordplay from the Adidas athlete.

The video for the new song opens with Brown sitting alone in a hotel, watching the 24-hour news cycle speculate about his supposed feud with the almighty Swoosh. The song starts, but is quickly interrupted by the arrival of FERG, who offers some criticism and something in a briefcase that’s “guaranteed to shift your energy.” It turns out to be some sort of tech wearable which Brown dons after some initial protests (“why is it glowing?”), changing the video from black-and-white to vivid color. The two entertainers then hit the town, getting Jaylen to shake off his funk.

As far as NBA rappers go, Brown turns out to be solid, although far less electrifying than he is on-court — or even in, say, a championship parade (what’s up with hooper-rappers all using that same ultra monotone flow… let’s hear some emotion, fellas! Look at how Flau’jae does it!).

You can check out Jaylen’s on the mic talent for yourself above.