Flavor Flav Wants To Be Buried With His Signature Clocks

Public Enemy member and part-time reality TV Lothario Flavor Flav is very well known for his trademark clock pendant, so much so that he even gifted an Olympic athlete with one after her medal was rescinded due to Olympic Committee shenanigans. But in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he reveals just how deep the commitment to the bit really goes — six feet deep, to be exact.

“I might request that on top of my coffin is a built-in clock,” he predicted. “And then also when you open up the lid, there’s a big clock… Yeah, and on the tombstone, it should be a clock.” When asked for the epitaph that should adorn said tombstone, he joked, “‘It’s about time.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Flav is asked about his clock collection, boasting that his “most extravagant” clock is “a cuckoo clock that was made for me in Switzerland [around 1988]. It’s the shape of a house, and on the bottom of it has a man on a spring, which was the pendulum. When the spring bounces up and down, there’s a little Flav that comes out at the top that says, ‘Yeah, boy. Yeah, boy. Yeah, boy.’ That’s three o’clock.” And yes, it does deliver his signature catchphrase 11 times at 11 o’clock.

The whole interview is a pretty good read, with Flav addressing his non-beef with bandmate Chuck D, his many meetings with fellow celebrities, and some of his misadventures as a self-professed “adrenaline junkie.”