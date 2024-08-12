Two of the biggest stars of the 2024 Olympics were not athletes, but hip-hop legends. Snoop Dogg was everywhere in Paris, carrying the torch, watching dressage with Martha Stewart, cheering on Noah Lyles with his mom, touring the Louvre, doing dozens of appearances on NBC, and popping up at seemingly every event.

While Snoop’s presence came as little surprise given his work with NBC during the Tokyo Olympics, doing a highlights show with Kevin Hart, and his upcoming stint as a judge on The Voice, the other hip-hop legend that took over the games was far more surprising. Flavor Flav was also a constant presence at the Olympics, but he was there primarily to support the USA women’s water polo team, who he has helped sponsor to fund the players and keep them from having to work multiple jobs while also playing for the national team. That story became a viral sensation, and Flav didn’t stop there. He helped pay a track and field athlete’s rent after she tweeted about struggling with her bills while competing in Paris, and was a fixture at Team USA events throughout the Olympics.

His latest venture to help out a USA Olympian is to provide some consolation for gymnast Jordan Chiles, after she got told to return her bronze medal from the individual floor exercise event. The gymnastics governing body decided the protest filed by her coach that upped her score and pushed her into third place came too late, and instead the bronze should go to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu. That caused considerable uproar stateside, and despite an appeal by USA Gymnastics, the ruling was upheld.

That is where Flavor Flav stepped in and offered on Twitter to make Chiles a custom bronze clock necklace to replace her gold medal, giving her something truly one-of-a-kind.

It has been cool seeing Flav become the patron saint of Team USA, providing help supporting the athletes however possible and in the most Flavor Flav way possible, from paying their rent to sending them a bronze clock.