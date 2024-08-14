The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially over. Still, the worldwide celebration is far from done. But there’s one last minute decision that has dampened those Olympic parties—Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal stripping.

But thanks to Flavor Flav, Chiles has something special to add to her jewelry collection. Yesterday (August 12), the hip-hop legend made good on his promise to replace the medal she was stripped of with a bronze necklace in hopes to cheer her up. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Flavor Flav confirmed that Chiles’ iced out bronze clock necklace was now a permanent fixture for Chiles’ possession only.

“USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,” he wrote. “In the meantime between time, imma always a man of my word, Jordan Chiles.”

Users online quickly began to praise Flavor Flav over his swift actions. Others pointed out that this wasn’t the first time Flavor Flav stepped in to show his support for a Team USA Olympian.

Back on August 1, thrower Veronica Fraley expressed how her financial strain was impacting her mental health ahead of the games. After Flavor Flav caught wind of it, he offered and then paid for Fraley’s rent.

Flavor Flav will go down in hip-hop history as one of the greatest hype man ever. But is a cheerleader for many other causes.