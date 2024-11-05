Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Beyoncé continued her decade-long battle to trademark her daughter Blue Ivu’s name after giving a speech with Kelly Rowland at a Kamala Harris rally. Mariah The Scientist proudly celebrated her boyfriend Young Thug’s release from prison while Ari Lennox requested that she be released from her Dreamville and Interscope record label contracts and accused both of neglecting her. Elsewhere, Halle Bailey shined in her costumes for Halloween.

Kiana Ledé — Cut Ties Kiana Ledé dives into a new era of independence with the release of her third album Cut Ties. It arrives with just 11 songs, a smaller output compared to her first two albums Kiki and Grudges. “The album is about the death of a relationship and how hurt people hurt people,” Kiana explained in a press release. “You see why I turned into this person who’s okay with being detached and getting what I want, even if it hurts others.” Highlights: “U Can’t Remember,” “No Stress” & “Outta Luck FLO — “AAA” British girl group FLO are just a couple of weeks away from the release of their debut album Access All Areas. Ahead of its release, the trio drops the album title track, which samples Teena Marie’s 1980s single “Portuguese Love” for a track that invites a partner to embark on a journey of intimacy with them. Through it, the girls aimed to capture “the glamour of the Motown divas.”

Ella Mai — 3 Ella Mai celebrated her 30th birthday with a new EP 3, her first project in two years. The three-track EP is a strong offering from the British singer thanks to the flirtatious and proud “Hearts On Deck,” the playful and joyous “One Of These,” and the introspective and sweet “Little Things.” Highlights: “One Of These” & “Little Things” Cleo Sol — “Fear When You Fly” British singer Cleo Sol returns with her new single “Fear When You Fly,” her first official release since her 2023 singles Gold and Heaven. The record is an enchanting and uplifting records that begs listeners to embrace their fears to overcome them, rather than running away from them.

Jacquees — Baby Making Jacquees returns with more sensual R&B through his fourth album Baby Making. The 10-track project is the singer’s first full-length project since 2022’s Sincerely For You and one that’s unapologetically seductive as he proudly takes on the role of Cupid for himself and others. Highlights: “Sex Like This,” “Baby Making,” & “The Graduation” Col3trane — “Crocodile Tears” Feat. Chase Shakur London singer Col3trane teams up with Atlanta native Chase Shakur for their new collaboration “Crocodile Tears.” It’s a sleek record backed by hazy harmonies and Col3trane’s bright vocals accompanied Chase Shakur equally-smooth croons. “’Crocodile Tears’ is about doing too much for someone and not getting enough in return,” Col3trane said in a press release. “I feel like a lot of people can relate to feeling like nothing you do is ever enough, but this song definitely feels to me like it’s more about being over it than anything else.”

Jordan Hawkins — “Love So Good” The ever-so-talented Jordan Hawkins is back with his music, his first offering since his 2023 EP Do It To Me. Hawkins’ new record “Love So Good” is a roaring release backed by searing guitar riffs and Hawkins’ vocals that aim for the clouds as he sings of a perfect love. Gemaine — Something To Sing About Compton singer Gemaine checks back into the game with his new EP Something To Sing About, his first project since 2023’s Just Gemaine. With Something To Sing About, Gemaine steps through with six songs and a few features from MadeinTYO, Lekan, Ye Ali, and Ray Vaughn.

Nippa — “Pride” British singer Nippa is letting summer’s end change the sound of his music. His latest drop “Pride” indulges in a summery afrobeats-inspired sound as Nippa ponders over a friction in his relationship and over he and his partner can overcome it, an outcome that will certain call for some vulnerability. kwn — “Worst Behaviour” London singer kwn has a big 2024 thanks to scoring a hit with “Eyes Wide Open” as well as landing a collaboration with Kehlani on her While We Wait 2 project. Kwn’s run continues with her new single “Worst Behaviour,” a dark and invite record that dares a lover to challenge the boundaries of intimacy with them.