Latto Agrees With Cardi B That ‘Female Rappers Are The Most Disrespected’

Cardi B has been one of rap’s more outspoken artists on the subject of the cultural and industry double standards that revolve around hip-hop. Most recently, she commented about this disparity on Twitter, remarking on how female rappers must confront higher standards in presentation only to receive a higher proportion of disrespect than their male counterparts. In a new interview with NME, she receives a co-sign from one of her fellow women in Latto.

When asked about Cardi’s comments, the Atlanta star said, “I definitely agree with that. If you don’t agree with that, you’re ignorant; it’s flat out in our face every day. Females have to have dancers, we just have to do the whole nine just to be on the same playing field as a male rapper who gets up there and talks about whatever he wants to, in his white tee and his little two same moves he’s doing on stage. And he’s straight but we just overanalyze and over critique. It makes us appreciate our success more because for female rappers this stuff doesn’t happen overnight. Period.”

Latto has experienced this herself since signing to RCA Records and releasing her debut last year; incidentally, it was Cardi B who helped her become a national star by giving her a cameo in the video for “WAP.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.