Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Florence And The Machine‘s last album, High As Hope, came out not too long ago in 2018. But at Saturday night’s stop in Perth for her fantastic High As Hope Tour, singer Florence Welch debuted a new song, reportedly called “Moderation.”

The song is an earth-shaking anthem that starts out slow and builds to incredible catharsis. Rather than the mellow contemplation of High As Hope, “Moderation” sounds like it could best be at home on 2015’s rock-tinged How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. With aggressive drums and guitars from the get-go, “Moderation” isn’t really comparable to anything Florence has released before. But the band’s experimentation is thrilling, and Welch’s voice is equally suited to delicate ballads and rock bangers. Florence usually takes a bit of time between albums (three years between High As Hope and How Big, How Blue), but “Moderation” is an exciting peek at the direction the singer might take for her fifth studio LP.

Florence And The Machine are wrapping up some Australian and European tour dates for the High As Hope tour early this year, and were recently announced as a headliner for Governor’s Ball in New York this summer.

Watch the fan-shot footage of Florence And The Machine’s new song “Moderation” above.