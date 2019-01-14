Watch Florence And The Machine Debut An Anthemic New Song, ‘Moderation,’ Live In Perth

01.14.19 1 hour ago

Florence And The Machine‘s last album, High As Hope, came out not too long ago in 2018. But at Saturday night’s stop in Perth for her fantastic High As Hope Tour, singer Florence Welch debuted a new song, reportedly called “Moderation.”

The song is an earth-shaking anthem that starts out slow and builds to incredible catharsis. Rather than the mellow contemplation of High As Hope, “Moderation” sounds like it could best be at home on 2015’s rock-tinged How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. With aggressive drums and guitars from the get-go, “Moderation” isn’t really comparable to anything Florence has released before. But the band’s experimentation is thrilling, and Welch’s voice is equally suited to delicate ballads and rock bangers. Florence usually takes a bit of time between albums (three years between High As Hope and How Big, How Blue), but “Moderation” is an exciting peek at the direction the singer might take for her fifth studio LP.

Florence And The Machine are wrapping up some Australian and European tour dates for the High As Hope tour early this year, and were recently announced as a headliner for Governor’s Ball in New York this summer.

Watch the fan-shot footage of Florence And The Machine’s new song “Moderation” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florence and the Machine
TAGSflorence and the machineHigh As Hopemoderation

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 2 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 1 week ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP