Getty Image

In this corner you have one of the last remaining rock bands capable of selling out football and soccer stadiums pretty much anywhere in the world, and in the other corner you have one of the only other rock bands capable of selling out football and soccer stadiums pretty much anywhere in the world. Put them together and it’s a recipe for spectacle the likes of which we haven’t gotten to see in years.

Yesterday, Foo Fighters were gamely pouring through their headlining set at the Firenze Rocks Festival in Florence, Italy, when they decided to surprise the massive crowd by bringing out the members of Guns ‘N’ Roses to perform their Appetite For Destruction favorite, “It’s So Easy.” And I’m not talking about Buckethead and Steven Adler either; I mean Axl Rose, Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan.

Of course, the two bands have a pretty intertwined history, that had some fraught beginnings when singer-guitarist Dave Grohl’s previous band Nirvana beefed with Axl and co. back in the ’90s. All of that is water under the bridge now, and Grohl actually helped save Guns ‘N’ Roses’ reunion tour a couple of years back when he lent Axl his big, steel throne to perform in after the latter broke his foot during a warm-up gig at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Catch the once-in-a-lifetime performance above.