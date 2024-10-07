New Jersey native Fousheé named her latest album after her grandfather’s land in Jamaica, and this autumn, she’ll bring Pointy Heights to the rest of the world on her first-ever headlining tour.

The former Uproxx cover star will perform songs like “Still Around” and “Feels Like Home” on the tour (presumably along with her Childish Gambino collaboration, “Runnin’ Around,” which appeared on the multihyphenate’s new album Bando Stone And The New World), which begins at the House Of Blues in Dallas, Texas on November 19, and runs through December 2 at the Echo in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale on Wednesday, October 9th at 10 AM local time, with the general sale starting Friday, October 11th at 10 AM local time. You can find more information here, and see below for the full run of tour dates.