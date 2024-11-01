Halloween isn’t usually known for being a fruitful release date for new music, but there are always one or two artists who forego the spooky festivities to drop their latest work. This year, count Gary, Indiana native Freddie Gibbs among their number, as he surprise-releases his new album You Only Die 1nce. It’s the first album from the Uproxx cover star since 2022’s Soul Sold Separately, and the time has served him well — as heard on the introspective first single, “On The Set.”

In the song, Gibbs mulls deaths in hip-hop, both recent and past, including Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G’s deaths in the ’90s, and the late Nipsey Hussle, Rich Homie Quan, and Young Dolph’s deaths in the past five years. He also makes reference to Diddy’s recent legal drama, while pondering whether the old rumors that Combs was involved in the death of Tupac Shakur are true. The video follows Gibbs as he works on a film set, going from playing a recently deceased corpse to changing in his trailer and reading lines for another sign next to a green screen.

Whether You Only Die 1nce is one of the four albums Freddie said he was working on at once remains to be seen. For now, you can check out the “On The Set” video above and You Only Die 1nce at midnight ET/9 PM PT. You can find more information here.