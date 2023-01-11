Uproxx cover star Freddie Gibbs has been more prolific than ever in recent years, releasing no fewer than five projects over the past five years. Beginning with Freddie in June 2018, he’s released at least an album a year since (if you count October 2018’s Fetti with Curren$y as his 2019 project). That number is about to rise drastically according to a new interview with XXL in which he boasts he’s now working on not just one but four joint projects with different producers, including ones with past collaborators Madlib and The Alchemist and his long-awaited R&B album.

“I’ma hit y’all with some sh*t that y’all thought y’all was ready for, but you really ain’t ready for,” he promises in the interview. Alchemist and Madlib ain’t going nowhere, so keep that in mind. And me and Boi-1da in the studio now real, real, real heavy. I’m making the best music of my life, so it’s no reason to stop. And I’m the king of R&B, so I gotta do that album as well.”

Gibbs first teased an R&B album in 2021, telling Revolt that Soul Sold Separately, his Warner Records major label debut from last year, “might be” one of his final rap albums. “I ain’t gotta rap no more, man,” he said. “After SSS, I’ma show y’all … I’m ’bout to bust out with an R&B album. R&B is what I started out doing before all the rap sh*t. Now, all you n****s just wanna make me rap all day, and I don’t wanna rap.” Given Fred’s sense of humor, he could well have just been joking, but considering he’s earnestly moving into movies and television and proving equally adept at acting, I wouldn’t put it past him to follow through and become just as accomplished while singing instead.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.