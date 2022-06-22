In just a few days, French Montana will release his fifth album Montega, an effort that is produced entirely by Harry Fraud. The project will arrive just seven months after French released his fourth album They Got Amnesia, a 21-track effort that featured appearances from Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Ty Dolla Sign, Moneybagg Yo, and many more. Before Montega, French and Harry decided to drop off one more single, this one being “Bricks & Bags” with Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher.

The new record is carried by a hook that Jadakiss and Benny repeat throughout the song, as they rap, “I should’ve signed to Coke Boys, but I was selling dope, boy.” Together, Benny, French, and Jadakiss deliver sharp verses on the song in that order as they all rap with confidence over the Harry Fraud-produced beat.

“Bricks & Bags” follows “Blue Chills” which French released last week. The release is one of four singles from Montega as French previously shared “Drive By” with Babyface Ray and “Alcatraz.”

You can listen to “Bricks & Bags” in the video above.

Montega is out 6/24 via Epic Records. You can pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.