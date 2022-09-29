Friyie Says ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ With His ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Performance

Today’s UPROXX Sessions rapper follows in the footsteps of Canadian favorites like Drake and The Weekend, making big moves and repping his home country. Meet Friyie, the 27-year-old rapper from Toronto who’s collaborated with Roddy Ricch and Rick Ross and is a rising star, years in the making. Back in 2017, his single, “Money Team,” amassed over 1 million views on YouTube and became the soundtrack to the Mayweather vs. McGregor press conferences. That same year he opened Cardi B’s Las Vegas show at the T-Mobile Area.

Today the 6’s Friyie brings his 2022 single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” to UPROXX Studios, one of four he’s released this year. “Sorry Not Sorry” is also featured on Never 2 Late, the rapper’s upcoming EP. Friyie’s high energy is assisted by cheeky lyrics like “now your best friend Ghost like Tommy,” for an all-around hard-hitting performance.

Watch Friyie perform his single “Sorry Not Sorry” for UPROXX Sessions above.

