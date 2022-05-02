After executive producing Kanye West’s latest, as-yet-mostly-unavailable-for-purchase-or-streaming album Donda 2, Future is riding high on the success of his own new album, I Never Liked You. Now, Kanye is returning the favor by co-designing a new line of merchandise inspired by Future’s album and its extremely laid-back cover art.

In addition to illustrated apparel bearing an image reminiscent of the hype single, “Worst Day,” the collection includes hoodies and hats emblazoned with the title and Future’s Freebandz logo, a face mask similar to the ones Kanye’s been sporting at his public appearances these days, and yes, a maroon silk sleep mask like the one Future wears on the cover of I Never Liked You. There’s also a sweatshirt with a screenshot from the video for Future and Kanye’s collab from the album, “Keep It Burnin.”

While he’s already riding high on the release and set to easily dethrone Pusha T from the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, Future also recently released a deluxe edition of the album featuring five new songs, including guest appearances from 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter. You can check out the album here and take a look at the new merch here.