It’s been a little under two years since Future gave the world a solo album. His last effort was 2020’s High Off Life, which was a bit of an underwhelming release compared to his prior projects. With that in the past, Future has steadily teased his ninth album as one that would satisfy fans much more than High Off Life. Finally, after a bit of a wait, fans can judge his new body of work for themselves as Future just released his new album, I Never Liked You. With the new project also comes a video for Future and Kanye West’s latest collaboration.

Their new track, which is titled “Keep It Burning,” is an effort that watches the duo find the good in destruction. Both Future and Kanye have no issue with tearing things down as they see the good that could come from it. The track also arrives with a matching visual that captures Future and Kanye dressed in all black as they show off some dance moves for the video that’s shot with a scope lens.

As for the rest of I Never Liked You, Future presents 16 songs with additional features from Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, Kodak Black, and EST Gee.

You can watch the video for “Keep It Burning” above.

I Never Liked You is out now via Epic Records. You can stream it here.

