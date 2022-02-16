In less than a week, Kanye West’s eleventh solo album Donda 2 will be available for people to enjoy. That is if Kanye sticks to its previously announced release date of February 22. The project is the follow-up to 2021’s Donda which presented features from Jay-Z, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Vory, Kid Cudi, and many more. As for Donda 2, we’ve yet to receive its official artwork of tracklist, but there are some things we know about the upcoming album.

What’s Everything We Know About ‘Donda 2’ So Far?

As previously mentioned, Donda 2 is set to arrive on February 22. Kanye seemingly explained that he chose that release date because it coincides with a first-ever occurrence in astrology. On February 22, the United States will experience its first Pluto’s Return which is defined as when the “heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began.” Together with announcing the project’s release date, Kanye also revealed that Future — who has often referred to himself as “Pluto” — will executive produce the album. As for what the project might sound like, producer Digital Nas, who is working with Ye on Donda 2, said that if a song cannot be played at a “funeral, childbirth, graduation, [or] a wedding,” then it will not appear on the album.

Additionally, Marilyn Manson has been rumored to be involved with Donda 2 to an unknown extent. Moneybagg Yo may also lend his voice to the album, but Kid Cudi will not appear on the album due to his friendship with Pete Davidson who is currently dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye will also hold a live performance of Donda 2 at Miami’s Loandepot Park Stadium.

