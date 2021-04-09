Last fall, Wizkid released his fourth album, Made In Lagos and it quickly grew to be a favorite out of the projects released during the 2020 portion of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the global circumstances may have prevented its enjoyment to the fullest, as a good listen in the summer sun would’ve made the experience even better. However, with the summer just around the corner again, Made In Lagos could finally receive that moment and the Nigerian afro-fusion star reminds fans of the album’s beauty with a vibrant visual for “Essence.”

Backed by an excellent contribution from Nigerian singer Tems, the two head over to the motherland for the new video. The singers flaunt the brightest of colors as they sing about the intimacy and close connection they seek between themselves and their partners. Wizkid rides around the neighborhood with a pair of women beside, both who seem infatuated with the singer, while Tems takes to the comfort of her home to sing her captivating verse.

The visual arrives after Wizkid earned his first-every Grammy Award as a result of he is contribution to Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” track, an effort that also gave Saint John and Blue Ivy their first Grammy wins. The “Essence” video is also the fourth from the Made In Lagos, with “Smile,” “No Stress,” and “Ginger” being the other videos to receive the visual treatment.

Watch the “Essence” in the video above.