Here Is Future And Metro Boomin’s ‘We Trust You Tour’ Setlist

Yesterday (July 30) was big for hip-hop tours: Ice Spice kicked off her Y2K! World Tour run last night, while Future and Metro Boomin did the same with the first date of their We Trust You Tour, in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to setlist.fm, before the setlist listed below, Metro had a solo DJ set. The site’s setlist for that portion of the show is “incomplete and out of order,” but it includes “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” “Ric Flair Drip,” “Bad And Boujee,” “Glock In My Lap,” “Too Many Nights,” “Creepin’,” “Runnin,” “No Heart,” and “Knife Talk.”
Check out the rest of the setlist below.
Future And Metro Boomin’s We Trust You Tour Setlist
Future solo set
1. “Stick Talk”
2. “712PM”
3. “I’m Dat N****”
4. “New Level” (ASAP Ferg cover)
5. “F*ck Up Some Commas”
6. “Bugatti” (Ace Hood cover)
7. “Move That Dope”
8. “Same Damn Time”
9. “Turn Yo Clic Up” (Quavo cover)
10. “Puffin On Zootiez”
11. “Real Sisters”
12. “Relationship” (Young Thug cover)
13. “Me Or Sum” (Nardo Wick cover)
14. “Drankin N Smokin” (Future and Lil Uzi Vert cover)
15. “Love Me” (Lil Wayne cover)
16. “Married To The Game”
17. “My Savages”
18. “Turn On The Lights”
19. “Loveeeeeee Song” (Rihanna cover)
20. “Love You Better”
21. “Wait For U”
22. “March Madness”
Future and Metro Boomin together
23. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)”
24. “Monster”
25. “Karate Chop”
26. “I Serve The Base”
27. “Thought It Was A Drought”
28. “Where Ya At”
29. “Young Metro””
30. “Slimed In”
31. “GTA””
32. “Wicked”
33. “Freak Hoe”
34. “Honest”
35. “Luv Bad B*tches””
36. “We Don’t Trust You”
37. “We Still Don’t Trust You””
38. “Type Sh*t”
39. “Fried (She A Vibe)”
40. “Low Life”
41. “Mask Off”
42. “Like That”