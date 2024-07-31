Here Is Future And Metro Boomin’s ‘We Trust You Tour’ Setlist

Yesterday (July 30) was big for hip-hop tours: Ice Spice kicked off her Y2K! World Tour run last night, while Future and Metro Boomin did the same with the first date of their We Trust You Tour, in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to setlist.fm, before the setlist listed below, Metro had a solo DJ set. The site’s setlist for that portion of the show is “incomplete and out of order,” but it includes “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” “Ric Flair Drip,” “Bad And Boujee,” “Glock In My Lap,” “Too Many Nights,” “Creepin’,” “Runnin,” “No Heart,” and “Knife Talk.”

Check out the rest of the setlist below.