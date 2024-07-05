Future and Metro Boomin have been on a roll in 2024, dropping not just one, but two of the biggest hip-hop albums of the year. We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You are credited with kicking off the open battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which pulled nearly everything rap-related into its orbit — and eclipsed plenty of other things going on in hip-hop, which may have backfired on Future and Metro.

After the release of the double album, Future & Metro announced their We Trust You Tour, but it looks like they may have fallen victim to the same obstacles that have interfered with plenty of their peers’ touring plans. The rapper-producer duo have nixed a handful of shows in August, including stops in Milwaukee (8/2), Nashville (8/6), Columbus (8/10), New Orleans (8/20), and Tulsa (8/25), according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Although they didn’t give reasons for the cancelations, it might be fair to attribute them to low ticket sales, as missed sales goals has been the culprit behind plenty of tour cancelations of late.

The We Trust You Tour was one of the most anticipated tours of 2024, so this is certainly a disappointment to those fans who had tickets. If low sales were the reason, let’s hope future tours (no pun intended) can adjust and avoid these pitfalls.