Quavo and Takeoff, aka 2/3 of Migos, announced their duo album Only Built For Infinity Links earlier today, but they aren’t the only members of the Atlanta trio dropping new music soon. Offset, the third leg of the Migos tripod, has also been gearing up for a solo project, releasing the singles “54321” and “Code” in anticipation. Last night, he stopped by the Tonight Show to perform a medley of the new songs and talk with Jimmy Fallon about his other projects like his show The Hype and his and Cardi B’s son Wave’s over-the-top first birthday celebration.

In explaining his reasoning for launching The Hype, Offset talked about how he wants to give a platform to streetwear designers while preparing them for the trials of breaking into the world of fashion, which can be brutal for up-and-coming designers. He also recalled how he discovered his oldest son has been making beats on the side and his plans to let him develop before working with him as a father/son tandem.

Meanwhile, fans continue to wonder whether Offset has had some sort of falling out with the other two Migos since they are all releasing separate projects and remaining cagey about the group’s status. Offset also had some legal issues with the group’s label, Quality Control Music, which he says is trying to take credit for his solo material. Whether that friction contributed to the group’s (temporary?) dissolution also remains to be seen. Until then, you can check out Offset’s interview and performance above.