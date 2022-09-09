EST Gee and Future have linked up once again in 2022 for the menacing “Shoot It Myself.” Gee takes on the first verse and Future weaves in with ease. The two’s musical chemistry is uncanny, and with the years they are having, it makes perfect sense they declare “F*ck my shooter, I’ll shoot it myself” because who, if not them?

“Shoot It Myself” follows what has been active years for both EST Gee and Future. Gee shared the singles “Hell” and “Love Is Blind” in the last few months. Additionally, he appears several times on CMG The Label’s compilation album Gangsta Art in addition to the collaborative project with his labelmate 42 Dugg titled Last Ones Left.

As for Future, he is riding high off of the momentum of his latest album I Never Liked You, highlighted by “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems in addition to appearances from Kanye West, Kodak Black, Gunna, Young Thug, and more. The “March Madness” artist also collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on “Pressurelicious” from her recent album Traumazine. Amidst all of these releases, Future achieved a major milestone in being noted as one of the top-achieving rappers of all-time by the RIAA. He has had over 95 million units certified Gold, Platinum, or higher over the course of his career.

Check out EST Gee and Future’s new single “Shoot It Myself” here.