EST Gee State Farm 2021
Getty Image
Music

EST Gee And Future Take The Lead On The Menacing New Single ‘Shoot It Myself’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

EST Gee and Future have linked up once again in 2022 for the menacing “Shoot It Myself.” Gee takes on the first verse and Future weaves in with ease. The two’s musical chemistry is uncanny, and with the years they are having, it makes perfect sense they declare “F*ck my shooter, I’ll shoot it myself” because who, if not them?

“Shoot It Myself” follows what has been active years for both EST Gee and Future. Gee shared the singles “Hell” and “Love Is Blind” in the last few months. Additionally, he appears several times on CMG The Label’s compilation album Gangsta Art in addition to the collaborative project with his labelmate 42 Dugg titled Last Ones Left.

As for Future, he is riding high off of the momentum of his latest album I Never Liked You, highlighted by “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems in addition to appearances from Kanye West, Kodak Black, Gunna, Young Thug, and more. The “March Madness” artist also collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on “Pressurelicious” from her recent album Traumazine. Amidst all of these releases, Future achieved a major milestone in being noted as one of the top-achieving rappers of all-time by the RIAA. He has had over 95 million units certified Gold, Platinum, or higher over the course of his career.

Check out EST Gee and Future’s new single “Shoot It Myself” here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×