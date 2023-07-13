In late May, Uproxx‘s David Brendan Hall identified Genesis Owusu as “the strongest standout” among diverse acts at the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival. The musician’s latest single from his forthcoming Struggler album, “Tied Up!,” amplifies his striking artistry.
“The Roach continues to run through an absurd world, trivially trying to make sense of it,” Owusu said in a statement. “Maybe looking internally, focusing inward instead of outward, will provide some guidance? Who knows.”
The accompanying video begins with Owusu in the corner of a boxing ring, but he quickly finds his way to the center. He grabs the microphone and sings, “I’m feeling tied up / Tied up / Tryna be a better man / Caught! / And I’m feeling fired up / Fired up / Hot than a ceiling fan.” Later in the song, Owusu nods toward the video’s imagery, “I’m fighting through life, I have no boxing gloves.”
The three-minute visual was made in collaboration with Lisa Reihana.
“Tied Up!” comes roughly two months after Owusu announced Struggler and released its lead single, “Leaving The Light.” A press release bills “Tied Up!” as Struggler‘s “magnum opus.”
Watch the “Tied Up!” video above, and check out the Ghanaian-Australian artist’s upcoming headlining tour dates below.
10/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/14 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
10/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground
10/18 — Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
10/19 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/25 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre
10/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/29 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/31 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
11/01 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
11/03 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
11/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/10 — Portland, OR @ Star Theatre
11/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/15 — London, UK @ Heaven
11/16 — Paris, FR @ Café de la Danse
11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44
12/01 — Perth, AUS @ Ice Cream Factory
12/08 — Melbourne, AUS @ Festival Hall
12/09 — Canberra, AUS @ UC Refectory
12/14 — Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall
12/15 — Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion
12/16 – Adelaide, AUS @ Hindley St Music Hall
Struggler is out 8/18 via Ourness/AWAL. Find more information here.