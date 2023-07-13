In late May, Uproxx‘s David Brendan Hall identified Genesis Owusu as “the strongest standout” among diverse acts at the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival. The musician’s latest single from his forthcoming Struggler album, “Tied Up!,” amplifies his striking artistry.

“The Roach continues to run through an absurd world, trivially trying to make sense of it,” Owusu said in a statement. “Maybe looking internally, focusing inward instead of outward, will provide some guidance? Who knows.”

The accompanying video begins with Owusu in the corner of a boxing ring, but he quickly finds his way to the center. He grabs the microphone and sings, “I’m feeling tied up / Tied up / Tryna be a better man / Caught! / And I’m feeling fired up / Fired up / Hot than a ceiling fan.” Later in the song, Owusu nods toward the video’s imagery, “I’m fighting through life, I have no boxing gloves.”

The three-minute visual was made in collaboration with Lisa Reihana.

“Tied Up!” comes roughly two months after Owusu announced Struggler and released its lead single, “Leaving The Light.” A press release bills “Tied Up!” as Struggler‘s “magnum opus.”

Watch the “Tied Up!” video above, and check out the Ghanaian-Australian artist’s upcoming headlining tour dates below.

10/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/14 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

10/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground

10/18 — Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

10/19 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/25 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

10/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/29 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/31 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

11/01 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

11/03 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/10 — Portland, OR @ Star Theatre

11/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/15 — London, UK @ Heaven

11/16 — Paris, FR @ Café de la Danse

11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44

12/01 — Perth, AUS @ Ice Cream Factory

12/08 — Melbourne, AUS @ Festival Hall

12/09 — Canberra, AUS @ UC Refectory

12/14 — Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall

12/15 — Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion

12/16 – Adelaide, AUS @ Hindley St Music Hall

Struggler is out 8/18 via Ourness/AWAL. Find more information here.