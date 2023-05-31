Who Are The Openers For Paramore’s 2023 North American Tour?

Just a few days ago in Alabama, Paramore kicked off their North American tour — which will continue through August at various massive venues, arenas, and music festivals like Bonnaroo. For those who are attending one of Paramore’s summer shows and are hoping to prepare, here’s what to know about their opening acts.

Paramore is bringing four different acts on the road with them for select dates. The first, Bloc Party, will join the band in cities like Toronto and DC. This is also special because their last album was inspired by the opening act.

Foals, another indie rock group, will open for the two Los Angeles dates, along with additional stops in the Midwest.

Genesis Owusu served as the opening act for Paramore’s two sold-out Madison Square Garden dates, among others, and was praised by BrooklynVegan for welcoming the crowd in a “grand fashion.”

Finally, The Linda Lindas — the viral band that gained traction after a library video — will be continuing the rock energy as another opener on Paramore’s tour.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams talked about her tour views and what it’s like being on stage.

“There’s absolutely no reason to have any sort of manners onstage other than…” she said. “I will say, if I ever spot people fighting at a Paramore show in the crowd, I become like the worst teacher that you’ve ever had, because I will embarrass you and make you feel like what the f*ck are you doing here?”

