Giveon is enjoying his breakout year. The music industry learned about the singer through his contribution to Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle.” Shortly after, Giveon graced the world with his debut project, Take Time, an 8-track effort that greatly increased the size of his fan base. After letting the album marinate for a few months, Giveon returns with a new song and the announcement of a forthcoming EP.

Giveon revealed that the release, called When It’s All Said An Done, will arrive this Friday, October 2. He also dropped his latest single, “Stuck On You.” The song finds him agonizing over a love interest who causes him more pain than pleasure. But he can’t help himself, singing, “It took some time but I realize / You do me wrong but it feels right.”

As for When It’s All Said An Done, the EP sports just four songs, with a single guest appearance, from Snoh Aalegra, who appears on a song titled “Last Time.” Giveon previously served as Snoh Aaelgra’s opening act for her late 2019 tour.

Listen to “Stuck On You” in the video above and check out the artwork and tracklist for When It’s All Said An Done below.

01. “When It’s All Said An Done”

02. “Still Your Best”

03. “Last Time” Feat. Snoh Aalegra

04. “Stuck On You”

When It’s All Said An Done is out 10/02 via Epic. Pre-order it here.