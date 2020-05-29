All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Giveon revamps “Favorite Mistake” with just a guitar, DaniLeigh taps Fivio Foreign for “Dominican Mami” and 6lack blesses fans with his “ATL Freestyle.” Check out the rest of the best new R&B songs below.

Giveon — “Favorite Mistake” Giveon took an already beloved track from his album Take Time, “Favorite Mistake,” and delivered a remodeled, acoustic dream. Giveon‘s rich vocals are crystal clear, with the sound guitar filling out it’s divine energy. DaniLeigh — “Dominican Mami” Feat. Fivio Foreign DaniLeigh is following up her hit collab “Levi High” featuring DaBaby with a Fivio Foreign collab titled “Dominican Mami.” The song is expected to live on the Miami native’s forthcoming album.

6lack – “ATL Freestyle” 6lack‘s “ATL Freestyle” is a mellow, musical journey through Zone 6. The Lvrn artist rap-sings over melodic trap production about riding around the city while listening to Gucci Mane and touting the title of “hood love therapist.” He just launched his new website 6lackbox.com filled new music as well as a note remembering the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Abrery and Breonna Taylor. Derek King — Let’s Be Honest Derek King’s EP Let’s Be Honest has arrived 11 songs deep with guest appearances from E-40, King Combs, MarMar Oso, and JGreen. The Bay Area native manages to stay sonically stay true to his roots while also appealing to a broader taste. Tracks such as “Dior Kisses” and “Enough” are evidence of this.

PJ — Waiting In Paris Waiting In Paris is PJ‘s first project in a longtime. Born, Paris Jones, the award-winning singer-songwriter is making her return to remind everyone of her singing prowess and doing it with pure confidence. Rmr — “I’m Not Over You” Off Rmr’s forthcoming EP Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art, is the trap-country hybrid track “I’m Not Over You.” The song is produced by the legendary Timbaland, so here’s hope to more music from Rmr and Timbo in the future.

Ali Gatti — “Running Through My Mind” Ali Gatie‘s “Running Through My Mind” is a sweet, ethereal reverie and the Toronto sensation is celebrating his birthday with the song’s early release. The crisp track is just the follow-up to his global hit “What If I Told You That I Love You,” and truly lives up to expectations. Robin Thicke — “Forever Mine” This one is for the late Andre Harrell. Robin Thicke has dedicated his latest release, “Forever Mine,” to the fallen Uptown Records founder and it’s a smooth, jazzy jam brimming with love and memories.