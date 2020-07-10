All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Summer Walker released the follow-up to 2019’s Over It with a 5-track EP entitled Life On Earth and Snoh Aalegra came through with her latest single “Dying 4 Your Love.” Also, R&B act Dvsn teamed up with OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick of The Chopstars for an official slowed-up remix to their album A Muse In Her Feelings. Check out the rest of the best new R&B below.

Summer Walker — Life On Earth EP Summer Walker has proven herself to be one of the best things to happen in R&B with the major success of her 2019 debut album Over It and today, the talented musician shared her 5-track EP Life On Earth. Short and sweet, the project features PartyNextDoor as well as up-and-comer No1-Noah who blesses his presence on the sensual tracks “White Tees” and “SWV.” Fans seemed to love No1-Noah’s features so much that he was trending on Twitter for his effort. Donald Trump‘s official Twitter account even liked a tweet praising the “stripper” vibes Life On Earth gives. Summer previously threatened to quit making music and thank God she hasn’t. Snoh Aalegra — “Dying 4 Your Love” Iranian vocalist Snoh Aalegra sings the unnerving truth about love on her latest track “Dying 4 Your Love.” The ethereal visual for the song was directed by I.P.W. and features Snoh somewhere in the future amongst the moon and the stars. To celebrate the release of “Dying 4 Your Love,” the singer is selling merch in collaboration with non-profit Until Freedom as an effort to combat systemic racism and police brutality.

Dvsn — A Muse In Her Feelings (Chopnotslop Remix) Feat. OG Ron C & DJ Candlestick Dvsn‘s third studio album A Muse In Her Feelings is a continuation of an euphoric love affair from 2017’s Morning After and the duo tapped in with Houston legend OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick of The Chopstars to further bring out that drunk-in-love ecstasy embodying the project with the official ChopNotSlop remix. The historic chopped and screwed effect comprehensively has the ability to take music into another realm and outstanding tracks such as “For Us,” “‘Flawless’ Do It Well” with Summer Walker and “Friends” with PartyNextDoor are just a few examples of how the sonic H-Town tradition can elevate the musical experience. Dinner Party – “Sleepless Nights” Feat. Phoelix There’s a jazzy Dinner Party with Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington and 9th Wonder, and everyone is invited. On the menu is the funky jam “Sleepless Nights” featuring Phoelix, as well as an animated visual based in the heart of Los Angeles. It’s a sweet vibe that smoothly blends contemporary jazz and R&B energy.

Kiana Lede — “Crazy.” Off Kiana Lede‘s 2020 debut Kiki, the singer shares an intimate music video for her track “Crazy.” It’s a relatable serenade resulting from the effects of being in a toxic relationship. “You done pushed me to a point that got me looking crazy,” she croons. “I done had my share of fuck boys, they be talking crazy.” It’s real life and it’s a mood. Baby Rose — Marmot The remarkable Baby Rose seriously impressed with her feature on Dreamville‘s Revenge of the Dreamers III track “Self-Love.” The contralto singer is continuing her musical footmark with the release of her sultry track “Marmot.” It’s a deeply rich ballad that pushes Baby Rose into a lane of her own.

Ann Marie — “Stress Relief” Feat. G Herbo Ann Marie synced up with Chicago rapper G Herbo for her latest track “Stress Relief.” Ann Marie sings of keeping her bae safe, while Herb delivers bars about being there for his better half. “Stress Relief” is just a taste of what the Chi-Town crooner has in the bank. Her debut project is expected to arrive this summer. Joy Denalane — “I Believe” Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid MoTown recording artist Joy Denalane and BJ The Chicago Kid‘s collab track “I Believe” is a soulful love journey. Joined by the crashing sounds of hi-hats, horns, and an intoxicating bassline, the German singer sings sultry sounds of love. Joy and BJ’s chemistry on the track is undeniable.