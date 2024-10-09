Ever since her star turn in 2022 with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” GloRilla has been one of the most charming stars in rap. Every interview is a gold mine of meme moments, from shooting her shot with NBA star Damian Lillard to coining hilarious catchphrases. But of her most delightful moments (which include revealing rap relations with both Lil Uzi Vert and Cardi B), the thing it seems fans can’t help getting hung up on is her Memphis accent.

During her recent interview with Complex‘s Speedy Morman — which you can watch in full above — the topic came up after the host couldn’t stop cackling about her pronunciations of words and phrases like “newsfeed,” “beautiful spirit,” “cute,” and anything with the “ew” sound in it. “How often do you speak and people comment?” Morman asked. “All the time,” she admitted with a thousand watt grin. “I’m used to it now, but I just be like, ‘Dang, y’all really don’t understand me.’ It’s like I speak Spanish and sh*t.” The Complex editors were nice enough to collect a compilation of her best accent moments from the interview. Check it out:

nahhh Glo has the best accent everrrrr😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0Kh5AFytlm — speedy (@SpeedyMorman) October 9, 2024

GloRilla is gearing up to release her first-ever album, Glorious, which is out 10/11 via CMG/Interscope. You can find more info here.