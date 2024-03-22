Part of the appeal that has helped Memphis rapper GloRilla become such a fan favorite in the past 24 months is her down-home relatability and unpracticed earnestness. Every interview or social post brings a new gem; from inspirational messages encouraging fans to persevere through hard times to hilarious but unembarrassed admissions about her blind spots in life, Glo is willing to share exactly what she thinks in the moment and often packages her observations in easily digestible soundbytes.

For instance, the comment she’s currently going viral for comes courtesy of an interview with CNN regarding her recent visit to the White House, of all places. Appearing on Laura Coates Live, Glo declined to “talk politics” — again acknowledging one of those unlearned blind spots of hers — but her conversation-ending quote earned fans’ admiration for its philosophical airs. “I’m not gonna talk politics, I love the president, I love everybody,” she said. “But at the end of the day, the day gotta end.”

Glorilla’s response is sending me 😭 Not on CNN 😩 pic.twitter.com/mf0o8p3EhC — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) March 22, 2024

And although she didn’t get into any political beliefs, she seemed pretty enthused to get the opportunity to meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “Everybody don’t get to meet the President and the Vice President,” she gushed, “So just being able to be in the White House == like I never in a million years thought I’d be in the White House. Then I was in the White House and got to meet the President and Vice President? Oh, they can’t mess with me.”

“It means everything to me, because we really did come from absolute nothing,” she continued. “When we was living in that blue house with all my brothers and sisters, nobody never would’ve thought nobody would have been in the White House. It was just a proud moment for my mama. She called me so happy, she was super excited and that’s one of the reasons I be more happy about my accomplishments than anything else, because of how proud my mom and my dad be.” Check out some responses to her interview below.

