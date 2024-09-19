GloRilla The 2024 ESPY Awards (1024x437)
Getty Image
Music

GloRilla Will Be ‘Glorious’ On Her Upcoming Debut Album, Which Has An Official Release Date

GloRilla has delivered some EPs and mixtapes, like 2022’s Anyways, Life’s Great and this year’s Ehhthang Ehhthang, but we haven’t gotten a proper album from Glo yet. Well, that changes soon: Today (September 19), GloRilla announced her debut album, Glorious.

The project is set to drop soon, on October 11. On top of that, she’s releasing a new song, “Hollon,” at midnight tonight, so in a few hours.

GloRilla revealed the news today by sharing the album cover art on social media and writing, “GLORIOUS da album dropping 10/11[fire emojis] So grateful to be sharing this with y’all and as a little treat I’m blessing y’all with HOLLON tonight at midnight. AYEEEEE.”

GloRilla actually let the cat partially out of the bag a few days ago when she said in an interview, “I’m dropping an album next month, in October. I’m so excited about that. We gon’ go No. 1! [The title] starts with a G.”

Meanwhile, Glo recently expressed interest in linking up with Megan Thee Stallion for a joint album, saying, “Megan is a real rapper, and I’m also a real rapper. We actually be talking and coming with bars on some down South gangsta sh*t. [It would be] some down South, real turnt, real rap [sh*t].” Meg also said, “I think that would be very fire. I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done.”

GloRilla’s Glorious Album Cover Artwork

CMG/Interscope

Glorious is out 10/11 via CMG/Interscope. Find more information here.

