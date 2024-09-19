GloRilla has delivered some EPs and mixtapes, like 2022’s Anyways, Life’s Great and this year’s Ehhthang Ehhthang, but we haven’t gotten a proper album from Glo yet. Well, that changes soon: Today (September 19), GloRilla announced her debut album, Glorious.

The project is set to drop soon, on October 11. On top of that, she’s releasing a new song, “Hollon,” at midnight tonight, so in a few hours.

GloRilla revealed the news today by sharing the album cover art on social media and writing, “GLORIOUS da album dropping 10/11[fire emojis] So grateful to be sharing this with y’all and as a little treat I’m blessing y’all with HOLLON tonight at midnight. AYEEEEE.”

GloRilla actually let the cat partially out of the bag a few days ago when she said in an interview, “I’m dropping an album next month, in October. I’m so excited about that. We gon’ go No. 1! [The title] starts with a G.”

Meanwhile, Glo recently expressed interest in linking up with Megan Thee Stallion for a joint album, saying, “Megan is a real rapper, and I’m also a real rapper. We actually be talking and coming with bars on some down South gangsta sh*t. [It would be] some down South, real turnt, real rap [sh*t].” Meg also said, “I think that would be very fire. I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done.”