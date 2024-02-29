Rap is full of fun and unexpected familial connections. While some are well-known, like Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, others often come as a surprise to fans. Sometimes, they’re even a surprise to the rappers themselves, as with Denzel Curry and Smino finding out they were related in 2021. Other interesting entertainment families include Nas and Tracy Morgan, Saweetie and Gabrielle Union, and of course, Quavo and Takeoff, who briefly considered going by “Unc And Phew” after splitting from Offset, who was shockingly not actually related to either.

But one familial bond no one could expect was recently revealed by Memphis upstart GloRilla, who noted during a recent interview that she’s related to another rapper despite being from over 1,000 miles away in Philadelphia. Appearing on the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast, Glo was asked whether she’d collaborate with Lil Uzi Vert, and instead of answering outright, she noted, “That’s my cousin,” to the surprise and delight of the show’s host, Fannita Leggett. Undeterred, Leggett wondered why the two hadn’t collaborated yet since they have an existing connection, and Glo cagily replied, “We actually workin’ on it… we just gotta get it together.” Fans will undoubtedly be waiting for that if only to hear how the two divergent rappers’ flows will mesh.

