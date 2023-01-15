Glorilla Gangsta Boo funeral January 2023
Getty Image
Music

GloRilla Shared She Wants To ‘Keep Representing’ Gangsta Boo At The Late Rapper’s Funeral

In early December, Gangsta Boo teamed up with GloRilla and Latto for “FTCU.” Around the same time, Boo put her stamp on UPROXX Sessions. Just one month later, on New Year’s Day, Boo was tragically found dead in her native Memphis. The former Three 6 Mafia member and pioneering rapper was 43 years old. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

On Saturday, January 14, Boo was laid to rest at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi — roughly 15 minutes south of Memphis — according to The Commercial Appeal and Action News 5. GloRilla was in attendance.

A clip posted to Instagram (and subsequently re-shared on GloRilla’s Instagram Story) shows the burgeoning Memphis rapper telling reporters, “She’s still alive. You know what I’m saying? Big Memphis. We gonna keep representing her.” In a separate clip, GloRilla adds, “Long live Lola. Big Memphis. Let’s go!”

As news of Boo’s (born Lola Mitchell) sudden passing began circulating, the hip-hop community mourned her death on social media. On January 1, Latto tweeted, “Nah this not true man” followed by “NOOOOO” alongside seven heartbreak emojis. The following day, Latto more directly acknowledged her death with a tweet, noting, “The one hit different. I’m just glad I got to feel your embrace & give u ur flowers before u left us. BIG BOO 4L.”

See some of the online tributes to Gangsta Boo below.

