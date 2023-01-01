The hip-hop community suffered a huge loss to the start the new year. Memphis’ FOX13 reports that rap legend Gangsta Boo, who was a former member of the rap group Three 6 Mafia, is dead at the age of 43. The tragic news was confirmed by Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul, who was cited in the FOX13 report. It adds that Gangsta Boo was found dead on New Year’s Day at around 4 PM local time. A cause of death has not been determined yet, and FOX13 is working to learn more about the tragic news.

Gangsta Boo rose to fame after joining Three 6 Mafia in 1995. It was that same year that the group released their debut album Mystic Stylez, which brought them great attention and and popularity in the South. Gangsta Boo would remain in the group until 2001. She left Three 6 Mafia after the group released Choices, citing a number of reasons that included group issues, religion, alleged financial mismanagement, and her desire to pursue a solo career. That solo career first began in 1998 when she released her solo debut, Enquiring Minds. She would go on to release Both Worlds *69 and Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera in 2001 and 2003 respectively. Gangsta Boo also released a plethora of mixtapes, with her most recent one being 2018’s Underground Cassette Tape Music 2 with Beatking.

Most recently, Gangsta Boo stopped by UPROXX for an UPROXX Sessions performance of “I’m Fresh.” She also handed out lessons on Boo Lingo and parts of her contributions to Three 6 Mafia’s iconic “Tear The Club Up” track were used on Latto and GloRilla’s recent single “FTCU.”