2023 has gotten off to a sad start for the music community: Over the weekend, former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo (real name Lola Chantrelle Mitchell) died at 43 years old. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

As the news spread, reactions started popping up online, including some heartbreaking ones from Boo’s fellow Three 6 Mafia members. Juicy J and DJ Paul offered simple posts with photos of Boo while Koopsta Knicca wrote, “Alot Of Funny Sh*t Happened All The Time Being Around Them.”

Others associated with Three 6 Mafia and/or Boo chimed in, too. Mr. Wyte shared a screenshot of the news and noted, “No words. We were just all together 2 weeks ago. [sad emoji].” Project Pat wrote, “The Hardest to ever do it R. I. P. @missyeahoe will be missed.” La Chat shared a photo of herself and Boo sharing a hug, captioned by a wall of crying emojis. El-P, who recruited Boo to feature on multiple Run The Jewels songs, tweeted, “love you Lola thank you for your friendship.”

love you Lola thank you for your friendship 💔 — el-p (@therealelp) January 1, 2023

Recently, Boo linked up with GloRilla and Latto on “FTCU” (which is a take on Three 6 Mafia’s “Tear Da Club Up”). GloRilla shared a screenshot of texts between her and Boo and wrote, “I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was [single tear emoji] she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up [100 emoji] A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo [folded hands emoji].”

Latto also tweeted, “Nah this not true man [sad emojis],” followed by, “NOOOOO [broken heart emojis].”

Nah this not true man 😞🥺 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) January 1, 2023

NOOOOO 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) January 1, 2023

Boo’s death come not long after she delivered an Uproxx Sessions performance of her 2020 single “I’m Fresh,” video of which was shared in early December.

Check out some other reactions to Boo’s death below.