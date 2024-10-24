Is GloRilla pregnant? Probably not, but it really looks like it!

On Instagram last night (October 23), GloRilla shared a post featuring two photos of her showing off a large baby bump. Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, she added, “Was so sick of hiding & sucking my stomach in lol.”

However, there are multiple signs indicating this is almost certainly fake. For one, in the photos, Glo’s supposedly pregnant stomach is covered by a bodysuit, with no skin showing, making it easy to hide a pregnant belly prosthetic. Furthermore, GloRilla has been seen on multiple recent occasions with her stomach exposed and not looking at all pregnant. Here’s a photo of her performing at the BET Awards on October 8. Here’s another from her October 11 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. So, unless Glo’s body drastically changed over the past two weeks, Glo is just messing around and having some fun.

This all seems to stem from GloRilla’s recent song “Rain Down On Me,” which features a line implying GloRilla has a child: “Watch over my family, Lord, and watch over all of my partners / And even though he hate me, Lord, watch over my baby father.”

She later explained that she is not interested in pregnancy, although she would like to have children via a surrogate.