After making their way across the project's 15 tracks, listeners have the same question — does GloRilla have kids?

Glory hallelujah , GloRilla’s long-awaited debut studio album, Glorious , is finally out on streaming platforms. But that isn’t the only thing that has fans of the “ Whatchu Kno About Me ” rapper shouting.

Does GloRilla Have Kids? Fans Are Asking After Listening To Her ‘Glorious’ Album

As far as the GloRidaz (super fans) know, GloRilla does not have any living children. However, GloRilla’s verse on the track “Rain On Me” with Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, and Chandler Moore, she hinted that there was nearly a baby Glo in the universe.

She raps:

“It’s hard to talk about my blessings, they be sayin’ I’m actin’ cocky / Always and forever humble, they just don’t wanna see me pop it / Five feet and I’m praisin’ You with every inch up in my body / So I pray You watch my back, along with those who say they got it / Watch over my family, Lord, and watch over all of my partners / And even though he hate me, Lord, watch over my baby father / Watch over my haters, they the ones that make me go the hardest / I just want us all to win, I just want us all to prosper.”

This isn’t the first time GloRilla opened up about a pregnancy in her music. On “Nut Quick,” GloRilla seemingly admitted to having an abortion, rapping: “Found out I was pregnant, got it gone, and I ain’t f*ck since.”

Back in January 2023, when a resurfaced photo appeared to show GloRilla caressing her baby bump, the rapper provided context to the image in an exchange with a user online. “Y’all slow as f*ck,” she wrote. “I was just playing on that picture. Nobody knew when I actually was pregnant until it was gone.”

Keeping that exchange in mind, supporters now believe the baby daddy in question mentioned on “Rain On Me,” is the biological father of GloRilla’s supposedly aborted kid.

