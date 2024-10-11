GloRilla’s hotly anticipated new album Glorious is out today (October 11), and the project sees her teaming up with buddy Megan Thee Stallion on “How I Look.” The hard-hitting track sees the two continuing to foster the collaborative energy they established on “Wanna Be” earlier this year.

Last month, Glo and Megan expressed interest in making a joint album. In an interview, Meg said, “I think that would be very fire. I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done.” Glo added, “Megan is a real rapper, and I’m also a real rapper. We actually be talking and coming with bars on some down South gangsta sh*t. [It would be] some down South, real turnt, real rap [sh*t].”

This comes after GloRilla admitting she wasn’t sure about Megan when they first met, saying, “I first met you at your Hottieween party last year, and I ain’t gonna lie, I was kinda shy. You were just acting like you weren’t drinking that night. I was like… in my head, I’m like, ‘This b*tch ain’t acting like she ain’t drinking,’ like, ‘What’s up with this b*tch?'”

Listen to “How I Look” above.

Glorious is out now via CMG/Interscope. Find more information here.