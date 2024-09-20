One thing GloRilla is good at: giving fans rambunctious singalong anthems with crowd-pleasing chants set to soul-shaking beats. Her latest is “Hollon” — as in “hold on” with that inscrutable Memphis accent of hers — and it’s a stern warning to not start with Glo, because she’ll certainly end it. As she puts it in the first verse: “you must not know what you just started / Me and my bitches go gnarly / Give a f*ck about this party / We gon’ step on sh*t regardless.”

The single is the first from GloRilla’s heavily anticipated debut album Glorious, which she announced today after a busy year that included joining Megan Thee Stallion on tour, releasing a hit mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang (told y’all about that accent), getting arrested for a DUI, performing at the BET Awards and the MTV VMAs, and receiving the key to the city of Memphis.

Glorious, which takes inspiration from GloRilla’s real name, Gloria, is due for release on October 11. It also might not be the last project she releases in the near future, as she and Megan Thee Stallion both expressed interest in recording a joint album. Stay tuned.

You can watch the video for “Hollon” above.

Glorious will be out on 10/11 via CMG/Interscope. Find more information here.