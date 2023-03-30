Within the last year, GloRilla burst onto the scene with “FNF (Let’s Go),” leading to her signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG Records and becoming a ubiquitous voice in hip-hop with Billboard Hot 100 hits like “Tomorrow 2” alongside Cardi B and her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great. Yet, the Memphis standout is only beginning to cement her legacy.

That growing legacy now includes Tommy Jeans, as she is a face for the Tommy Hilfiger brand’s new collaboration with Aries. Her Tommy x Aries photos immediately conjured nostalgia for the late Aaliyah’s 1996 campaign.

📸 | GloRilla channels the late Aaliyah for her latest campaign with Tommy Hilfiger. Are you feeling it? pic.twitter.com/oTnvWQnYMO — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) March 28, 2023

“I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” GloRilla told Paper. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.” She added, “It’s refreshing to me, because I love the old-school and being able to bring it to my generation.”

According to Billboard, the Tommy x Aries capsule includes 35 pieces spanning menswear, womenswear, and footwear:

“The retro designs include ‘90s-style silhouettes with exaggerated proportions, split colorways, layers and lots of baggy denim. Some of the key pieces from the collection include a black trucker jacket with a five-pocket matching pant, a jacquard tape logo dress and relaxed indigo denim jacket and baggy split colorway screen-printed jean, similar to what Aaliyah wore in a 1996 campaign for Tommy Jeans.”

The full collection will be available this Friday, March 31, in select retailers on Tommy Hilfiger’s official website.