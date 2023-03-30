GloRilla March 2023
Getty Image
Music

GloRilla’s Tommy Jeans Campaign Is A Tribute To Aaliyah: ‘I’m Part Of Keeping A Legacy Going’

Within the last year, GloRilla burst onto the scene with “FNF (Let’s Go),” leading to her signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG Records and becoming a ubiquitous voice in hip-hop with Billboard Hot 100 hits like “Tomorrow 2” alongside Cardi B and her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great. Yet, the Memphis standout is only beginning to cement her legacy.

That growing legacy now includes Tommy Jeans, as she is a face for the Tommy Hilfiger brand’s new collaboration with Aries. Her Tommy x Aries photos immediately conjured nostalgia for the late Aaliyah’s 1996 campaign.

“I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” GloRilla told Paper. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.” She added, “It’s refreshing to me, because I love the old-school and being able to bring it to my generation.”

According to Billboard, the Tommy x Aries capsule includes 35 pieces spanning menswear, womenswear, and footwear:

“The retro designs include ‘90s-style silhouettes with exaggerated proportions, split colorways, layers and lots of baggy denim. Some of the key pieces from the collection include a black trucker jacket with a five-pocket matching pant, a jacquard tape logo dress and relaxed indigo denim jacket and baggy split colorway screen-printed jean, similar to what Aaliyah wore in a 1996 campaign for Tommy Jeans.”

The full collection will be available this Friday, March 31, in select retailers on Tommy Hilfiger’s official website.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×