Yo Gotti Signs ‘FNF’ Rapper GloRilla To His Label, CMG Records

Fans of turnt-up, unapologetically Southern crunk rap are undoubtedly tuned in to the monstrous hit that is Hitkidd and GloRilla’s “FNF (Let’s Go).” Released in May, the song has already accumulated well over 30 million streams across all platforms and has been tabbed as the song of the summer in many circles. That’s before Bay Area favorite Saweetie teased an impending remix, adding her star power to what has already become an unstoppable juggernaut of a hit. And now, the icing on the cake: The song has officially resulted in a label deal for the burgeoning Memphis hitmaker GloRilla, courtesy of one of her hometown’s heroes.

Yo Gotti, head of CMG Records and the rapper behind huge viral smashes such as “Down In The DM” and “Rake It Up,” announced he has signed GloRilla to his imprint via a video Tweet showing GloRilla and her friends mobbing their way onto a private plane, where she puts ink to paper to solidify their artistic partnership.

In a report about the signing, Yo Gotti told Billboard, “GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now. It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”

Meanwhile, GloRilla herself said of the move, “I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG. manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

She’s not exaggerating; CMG is also home to several of rap’s fastest rising stars, including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee, all of whom have seen tremendous success in the last two years with either their debuts, follow-ups to their debuts, or joint projects masterminded by Yo Gotti himself. If the pattern holds, expect to see a lot more of GloRilla on the charts in the coming months.