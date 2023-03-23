When people talk about fashion styles that deviate from current norms, reactions tend to be polarized. For example, back in 2020, Harry Styles made headlines for months after he wore a dress. Now, Shawn Mendes has said something that’s also stirring divided responses.

Mendes spoke at a Tommy Hilfiger event in London on March 21, and during the conversation, he said, “I think the crop tops, they’re just… they’re super beautiful. They look great on men. They look great on men, so don’t be afraid to pick them up, guys. They look good.”

Shawn Mendes encourages men to wear crop tops: “They look great on men, so don’t be afraid to pick them up guys. They look good.” pic.twitter.com/4xglDB2hy3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 23, 2023

In a recent interview with Evening Standard, Mendes also spoke about friend and music producer Mike Sabath wearing a crop top from Hilfiger’s female line, saying, “We put the crop on him and were like — hot. That’s it. Like, yes. He would look amazing in anything. I think it’s just a representation of what clothing is today, you know, that masculine-feminine thing.”

Naturally, Mendes’ comment got a variety of reactions.

Some haters disagreed with him. One Twitter user wrote, “Ew. Why must we continue to make our men feminine?” Another tweeted, “bring back real men please.”

Ew. Why must we continue to make our men feminine? — 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) March 23, 2023

bring back real men please. — samantha 🪬💋 (@samannounces) March 23, 2023

Others are on Mendes’ side, though, like one person who commented on the original TikTok video, “Honestly I wish crop tips would catch on tbh. Would make a good workout shirt , they used to be in , in the 80s I think.” A Twitter user shared a similar comment, writing, “crop top shirts was originally created by MEN for MEN and was part of men’s fashion for years before women began wearing them… short-shorts too. Just saying because the audacity of people to mock men and boys who wear it is just ridiculous when their grandad prob rocked it.”

crop top shirts was originally created by MEN for MEN and was part of men's fashion for years before women began wearing them… short-shorts too. Just saying because the audacity of people to mock men and boys who wear it is just ridiculous when their grandad prob rocked it. — Dale (@DeilDevil) March 23, 2023

Either way, multiple styles of cropped shirt, and other pieces from Mendes’ Hilfiger collaboration, can be perused and purchased here.